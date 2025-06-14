Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,896,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,543,000 after buying an additional 162,437 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BOX by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,009,000 after buying an additional 1,725,197 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,286,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,857,000 after buying an additional 255,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,492,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,205,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,707,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 37,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $1,377,713.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,212.20. This represents a 42.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $49,744.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 554,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,761,747.26. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,346 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

BOX announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

