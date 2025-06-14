Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $352,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,375.73. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $125,999.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,579 shares of company stock worth $1,226,367. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRVA opened at $22.65 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.52, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

PRVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

