Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 41,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.9%

Schlumberger stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

