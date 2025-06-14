Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,328.98. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,452,284.18. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.