Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,236 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $165.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.20 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

