Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $499,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 38,220.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $187,082,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $319.19 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.