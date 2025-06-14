Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 16,392 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,392 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2,401.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,316,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 158,957 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Perella Weinberg Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Shares of PWP stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $211.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.12%.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

