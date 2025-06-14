Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 8,718 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,651,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,579,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,237,000 after purchasing an additional 294,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Granite Construction by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,923,000 after buying an additional 105,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Granite Construction by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,818,000 after buying an additional 87,783 shares in the last quarter.

Granite Construction Stock Down 0.7%

GVA stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $699.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.15 million. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $185,814.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,831.44. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $290,734.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,366 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,579.08. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,432 shares of company stock valued at $699,804 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

