Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,549 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,681,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,858,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,126,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $886,664,000 after buying an additional 379,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,237,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $695,599,000 after buying an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $629,197,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $606,907,000 after buying an additional 448,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $237.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.24. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.82 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Argus initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.