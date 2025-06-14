Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $695,000 Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,967 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,364,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.36 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,988.80. This represents a 6.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Olivia I. Lindsay sold 11,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $149,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,902 shares in the company, valued at $419,649.16. This trade represents a 26.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,208,000. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

