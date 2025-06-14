Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $823,000 Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,542,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,489,000 after acquiring an additional 427,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,229,000 after acquiring an additional 32,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 67,956 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Price Performance

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on EVERTEC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ivan Pagan sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $251,125.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,473 shares in the company, valued at $457,135.45. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,457,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,027.96. This trade represents a 30.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,391 shares of company stock worth $2,662,856 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.