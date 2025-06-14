Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $981,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,694,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $529.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $563.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $649.98. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

