Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,969 shares of company stock worth $29,909,594. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $780.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 201.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.29. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.02 and a twelve month high of $806.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $669.47 and a 200-day moving average of $621.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

