Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $591,625,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,805,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,540,000 after acquiring an additional 19,317,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,358,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,132,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151,233 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,661,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814,624 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,706,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,599 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $13.60 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,306.80. This represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

