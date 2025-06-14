Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,802,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,142,000 after acquiring an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,220,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,218,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,681,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,879,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,092,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,395,000 after purchasing an additional 714,984 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of SPR stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.