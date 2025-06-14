Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $257.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

