Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.16. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

