Herald Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,245 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,339,590. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock valued at $60,224,683 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $474.96 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $480.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Microsoft from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.68.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

