Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

