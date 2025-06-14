High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 7,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.23, for a total transaction of $1,428,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,600 shares in the company, valued at $12,194,538. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.16. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

