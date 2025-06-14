Holcombe Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 90,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,000. Apple makes up 18.8% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. The trade was a 50.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $197.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Apple to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.86.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $196.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.10. The company has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

