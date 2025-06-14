Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $53,695.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares in the company, valued at $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,917 shares of company stock worth $2,897,659 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus set a $17.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.51 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

