Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 267 shares.

Image Scan Stock Up 10.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.27. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 million, a P/E ratio of -179.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06.

Image Scan (LON:IGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Image Scan had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Image Scan Holdings Plc will post 0.1297899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Image Scan Company Profile

Image Scan Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary 3DX-Ray Limited, engages in the manufacture and sale of portable X-ray systems for security and counter-terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway and walk by metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

