IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 187,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,662,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,649.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2,365.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.22.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.