IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 187,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,662,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $958,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1,649.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2,365.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

