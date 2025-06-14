Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:KSEP) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:KSEP – Free Report) by 25,440.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSEP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. FreeGulliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSEP opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $26.74.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (KSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

