Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,846,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

RSPG stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

