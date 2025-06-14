iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

