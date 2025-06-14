JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and traded as low as $13.90. JBS shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 259,253 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on JBSAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JBS in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th.
JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.67 billion. JBS had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.29%.
JBS Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.6594 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. JBS’s payout ratio is currently 115.34%.
About JBS
JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
