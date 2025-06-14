Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$180.00 to C$223.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOL. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$165.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$190.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$175.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$174.00 to C$204.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.36.

TSE:DOL opened at C$193.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of C$53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$119.88 and a 52 week high of C$196.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$171.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$153.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,350 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$173.51, for a total value of C$234,234.45. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total transaction of C$4,480,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,481 shares of company stock worth $5,508,667. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

