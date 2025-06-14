John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and traded as low as $14.05. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 42,734 shares traded.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
