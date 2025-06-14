John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and traded as low as $14.05. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III shares last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 42,734 shares traded.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $845,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

