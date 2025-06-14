Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $158.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average is $159.59. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $257,418.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,920. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,086,720. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

