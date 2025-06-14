Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $130.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $234,547.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

View Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.