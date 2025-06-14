Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,840,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,161,000 after buying an additional 97,811 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,133,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,461 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 826,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 438,644 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $66.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.42. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $59.23 and a 12-month high of $80.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th.

About Korn Ferry

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

