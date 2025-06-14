Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $212.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

