Luxury Goods Stocks To Watch Today – June 12th

New York Times, RealReal, Riskified, and SLR Investment are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks represent shares in companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end products prized for exclusivity, superior craftsmanship and brand prestige. These equities often enjoy strong pricing power and premium profit margins but can be sensitive to economic cycles and shifts in affluent consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

New York Times stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,447. New York Times has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYT

RealReal (REAL)

REAL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. 1,957,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. RealReal has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $601.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REAL

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,490. The company has a market cap of $794.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSKD

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,405. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $924.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLRC

Featured Articles