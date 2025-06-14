MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 182.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTSI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,633.20. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 9,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $1,198,090.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,862.93. This trade represents a 25.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,227 shares of company stock worth $55,416,217 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $128.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.79. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

