Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Shares Up 28.6% – Still a Buy?

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 28.6% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 179,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 118,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Magna Terra Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.
About Magna Terra Minerals
Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.
Featured Stories
