Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 6,433 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 111,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 98.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.41 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -11.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

