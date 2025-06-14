Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SSR Mining by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SSR Mining by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in SSR Mining by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 497,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC upped their target price on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

