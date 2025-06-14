Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,810 EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. EVgo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.41.

EVgo ( NASDAQ:EVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 73,215 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $270,163.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,672.61. The trade was a 50.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 58.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

