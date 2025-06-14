Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,231 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.42 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

