Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 26,133 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEO. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 42,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,932,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 496,846 shares in the last quarter.

LEO stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

