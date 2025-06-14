Merit Financial Group LLC Has $157,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,699,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,689 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,971,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 474.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,402,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,367 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,425,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

AMCR opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.07%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

