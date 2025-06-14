Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $141,000 in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 460.8% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 458,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

