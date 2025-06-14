Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $10,342,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.63.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $249.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.