Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Coty by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Coty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 975,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Coty by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Coty by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 296,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 90,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

