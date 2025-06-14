Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%
NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.11. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $11.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.