Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.11. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

