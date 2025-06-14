Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 17,799 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 321,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 182,644 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 51,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

