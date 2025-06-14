Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $147,000 Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.78.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

