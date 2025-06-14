Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ambev by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Ambev by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Ambev by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 173,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Ambev by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 85,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Ambev Price Performance

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.43 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

